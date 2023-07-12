Popular Nigerian singer Portable recently survived a ghastly accident, and his wife Bewaji took to social media to celebrate

The mum of two thanked God in a post on her page, showering prayers of protection on him

Bewaji is specially grateful that God did not let death cut short her journey with Portable in life

After news that her husband survived a ghastly accident that wrecked his G-Wagon, Portable's wife, Bewaji put up a post of appreciation to God.

Beyond thanking God, the singer's wife prayed to protect her husband over his life and from temptations.

Portable's wife thanks God as he survives accident

Source: Instagram

Bewaji expressed her happiness that death did not cut her journey with Portable short and that his beat photo was not used to announce his obituary.

She wrote:

"Father, I praise You for my husband life , Your unique creation. Please guard his heart and mind, Jesus. Protect him from temptation and fill him up with the good things he needs. God am grateful that death didn’t cut our long journey ‍♀️ and I also thank God that my husband best picture didn’t post with (rest in peace ☮️) today @portablebaeby I am a happy woman ❤️ you are a strong man (akanda omo)."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Bewaji's post

Followers of the mum of two joined her in thanking God in her comment section.

Read comments below:

simialabere:

"You self follow your husband talk , no be to dey collect money for cloth and wigs , tell him to be like the man dat help him OLAMIDE BADDO tell him to follow the man foot step and stop coming online and start doing like osinwin , I know with his low mentality he will be thinking wat happen is from SEYI VIBES."

misterfrank_f:

"Thank God! Alhamudulilahi!! We cancel every arrow of untimely death on him. Meanwhile, talk to Habeeb."

officialcelebrity_shin:

"God will continue to deliver all of us from the evil of the day "

asandrea__stores:

"Thank God for his safety. May God continue to protect him, you and all your family members."

poshalhaja18:

"Alhamdulilah Robbil Alameen we will never mourn on him and mine toodeath is not your portion portable."

