A Nigerian boy who is in JSS3 has stunned people after a video showed how he clutches a pen in his mouth and uses it to write

The boy was seen in a video that captured when he was writing one of the papers in his Junior School Certificate Examination

A voice heard in the video called for help and asked the public and the government to help the boy proceed with his educational pursuit

A schoolboy from Uregi village in Niger state has stunned people with the way he holds a pen in his mouth to write.

The smart kid is identified as Kamal Usman, a JSS3 student of Salihu Tanko Day Secondary School Kagara, Niger State.

Kamal has the ability to use his mouth and write. Photo credit: Twitter/@AbuwbakarSadiq.

The boy who cannot use both his hands because they are paralysed used his upper and lower lips to clip the pen and write.

Kamal is currently writing his Junior School Certificate Examination, JSCE, popularly known as 'Junior WAEC.'

How Kamal Usman writes with his mouth

In a short video that has gone viral, Kamal was asked to demonstrate how he writes with his mouth, and he did it.

He held the pen in his mouth and wrote neatly on the answer script placed on a desk in front of him.

A voice in the video called on relevant bodies, the public and the government to help Kamal since he is eager to go to school.

Kamal's video goes viral on social media

His ability to write with his mouth stunned many people who took to social media to repost the video of his neat handwriting.

One of them, Abuwbakar Sadiq wrote on Twitter:

"Allāh blesses people in different ways and He also tests His servants in different ways. Watch Kamal Usman, a JSS 3 handicapped student of Salihu Tanko Day Secondary School Kagara, Niger State, using his mouth to write with a pen. He writes good handwriting with his mouth."

