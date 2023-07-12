Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May’s sister, has now spoken on social media after the death of her nephew

The woman identified as Blessing reacted after May Edochie finally broke her social media silence four months after her son’s passing

Blessing prayed for God to heal them completely because their hearts are still deeply broken

Socialite May Yul Edochie’s big sister, Blessing, has now spoken up after the death of her nephew, Kambilichukwu Edochie.

Blessing did this after her sister, May, finally broke her silence after mourning the death of her son for four months.

Taking to her Instagram page, Blessing shared May’s post and accompanied it with her own words of pain.

Nigerians react as May Edochie's big sister speaks months after her son's death. Photos: @blessn07

Source: Instagram

According to May’s sister, their hearts are still deeply broken. She then went ahead to pray for God to heal them completely because Kambili was resting in his bosom.

Blessing also wrote:

“My dear sis May, the Lord is our refuge and strength. He will continue to give you a renewed sense of strength and courage.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as May Edochie’s sister speaks on nephew’s death

Read what some social media users had to say about the post below:

bella_jordie:

“It is well with Queen May and her children She’s blessed to have a sister like you ❤️.”

maybelle_boma:

“Lord God,I pray for May Edochie's protection as she begin this new chapter in her life. You are her hiding place, and under Your wings she will always find refuge. Protect her from trouble wherever she goes, and keep evil far from May and her kids.”

snataomega:

“It is well with our queen.. God knows best... Thanks to u too... U are her everything... We love you guys”

zambiangal1:

“Awww big hugs to you all!! You are the sweetest big sister ❤️.”

Samial_tom:

“May the blood of Jesus continues to cover Queen May and her children. No weapon formed against her and her babies shall prosper IJN .”

nadjahsamari:

“Queen may i love you but God loves you more. Good person face Big challenge's but you'll get through it. May God grant you the strength and the courage to overcome this difficult ordeal because only he ( God) Can Do it. I cuddle you hard, brave WOMEN. Love and light Always @mayyuledochie @blessn07 .”

May Edochie reportedly begins divorce proceedings

Yul Edochie's first wife May has finally broken her silence and this comes at a very high cost for the actor.

According to a report by Lindaikejiblogofficial, the now mum of three after losing her first son months ago has moved to dissolve her marriage of 18 years to the filmmaker.

May and her counsel reportedly visited a court today July 10, to submit a petition against Yul.

Source: Legit.ng