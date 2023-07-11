Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s alleged American side chick, Anita Brown, is once again in the news over her latest post

The US businesswoman reposted a post from a fan about how she was Davido’s fifth baby mama alongside Sophia and Amanda

Anita’s post soon went viral on different social media blogs and many netizens shared their thoughts on it

Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s alleged US side chick, Anita Brown, has once again made headlines for speaking on her relationship with the music star.

Taking to her official Instagram page, which has now grown to 1 million followers since the start of the scandal, Anita shared a post from one of her fans.

In the post which was reposted on Instagram story, the fan position Anita as Davido’s fifth baby mama alongside his other baby mamas such as Sophia and Amanda.

Nigerians react as Anita Brown continues to speak on alleged pregnancy for Davido, says she's his fifth baby mama. Photos: @davido, @ninatheelite

Source: Instagram

Obviously not disturbed by the post, Anita made it go viral by also posting it on her own page.

See a screenshot of the post below:

Nigerians react as Anita Brown continues to speak on Davido amid alleged pregnancy scandal

Anita Brown’s post where she celebrated being Davido’s fifth baby mama soon made the rounds on social media and it got many Nigerians talking.

A number of netizens were displeased that Anita was still addressing the issue after promising not to talk about it anymore.

Read some of their comments below:

frankofitgainzz:

“This lady should allow david to breathe!!!!”

memes._ng:

“I thought she said she wasn't going to talk about it again.”

pre.sheous:

“You are preg , we have heard but let my fave breathhhhheeeeee Anita let him breathhhhh .”

house_of_pep:

“This lady needs to rest wats all this self Haba. U don gain more followers Orya rest for crying out loud. Are u the first to get pregnant or didn’t u know the kind of man that got u Pregnant u know he has thons of bby mama yet u acceptd to take him why not stay quiet so ur unborn child wil be in that ur stomach Peacefully. Ur just doing Chuh chuh since Haba .”

Teezythstar_:

“I wonder how much she keeps paying Blogs controversy attracts audience and with audience equals the more she does this the more traffic she’s getting from blogs to post her she loves the trill of the attention.”

ninety_nine__plus_one:

“She in love.”

kizzy__________:

“Be like say davido na this girl biggest achievement, she no get another talk.”

the99ice:

“Pregnancy don turn award, see as she carry am for head like say na grammy she win.”

