Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle, has clocked the new age of 22

On July 11, 2023, the movie star’s first child clocked the new age and her mother took to social media to celebrate her

Mercy Aigbe shared a series of lovely photos of her daughter and accompanied it with a lengthy caption where she showered the celebrant with love

Top Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle, has now turned a new age to the joy of many fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page on July 11, 2023, the movie star shared a series of lovely photos of her child as she clocked 22.

In the photos, the celebrant was seen rocking a lovely beaded red dress as she cut her matching red birthday cake.

Fans gush as Mercy Aigbe's daughter celebrates 22nd birthday. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the photos, the movie star penned down a lengthy message for her child as she showered her with love and expressed just how much she meant to her.

According to Mercy, Michelle is the best daughter any parent can ask for. Her caption reads:

“It’s chapter 22 for my first fruit! The absolute best daughter any parent could ever have!! @michelleio__

Happy birthday to my grown baby, Nothing lights up my world more than you! You have grown into an intelligent, God fearing, calm, hardworking, smart, respectful, witty, goal getter, ambitious, kind, very caring, young woman and I couldn’t be prouder!

I pray to God on this your special day to continue to guide your steps along the path of life, help you grow in faith and wisdom, and may you continue to find joy and fulfillment in all that you do

May Allah bestow his Unlimited Grace upon you, Shield you from all evil, bless you with abundant love, peace, great health and joy unlimited

You are the greatest thing to ever happen to me! You are my joy, my happiness, my EVERYTHING! Thank you for being my best friend @michelleio__

I miss you so so so much! I wish we are together right now to celebrate your special day together but it is what it is I can’t wait to hold you in my embrace cos you will forever be my baby!

I love you with every fiber of my being! .”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Mercy Aigbe celebrates daughter on 22nd birthday

Read what some social media users had to say about the actress’ daughter’s big day below:

jumokeodetola:

“BLACK BEAUTY .”

iamkemikorede:

“Happiest birthday my baby I wish you long life and prosperity ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

thedigitaldammy:

“Happy birthday Michelle ”

Dammyay082:

“Happiest birthday ”

kingjay4340:

“Happy birthday beautiful ”

Tinababy_gh:

“Happy birthday dear.”

___bimps:

“Happy birthday baby❤️❤️”

itzthoyuz:

“Happy birthday Michelle. Keep thriving love❤️.”

its_motun_1:

“Happy birthday princess ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

arin_olaprecious:

“Big Mich ❤️.LLNP iJN .”

