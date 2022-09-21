BBNaija reality star Whitemoney is currently trending on social media after he signed a management deal with Banky W’s EME label

Hours after the announcement was made public, netizens have taken to different platforms to share their opinions

Banky W has, however, come under fire for signing Whitemoney as many claimed there are abundant talented artists he could have signed to EME

Nigerian veteran singer and actor Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, has come under fire after a label he co-owns, Empire Mates Entertainment (EME), signed a management deal with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 winner Whitemoney.

EME used to be one of the popular music labels in Nigeria as it discovered and promoted the likes of Wizkid, Skales, among others.

However, since announcing a deal with Whitemoney, netizens have taken to different social media platforms to express their displeasure, which saw Banky W trending on Twitter.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

@champ_indeed said with all the talents in this country, Whitemoney is the person that Banky W signed to EME record label.

theoabuagada:

"Banky W and Captain Demuren EME went from Young Wizkid to Ancestor Chef Whitemoney."

oluwaseun9:

"Person say Banky W sign Whitemoney to teach Adesua how to cook."

c_d_2:

"Banky w sign White money at least If e no drop bangers e go cook banga Can't loose all rounds ."

drpenking:

"They said that Banky W has signed Whitemoney into his Record Label EME and someone asked whether as a musician or as a chef. "

scad_officail:

"Banky W signed Whitemoney to EME records? Is it for his culinary skills or vocal skills? The same record label that birthed Wizkid? Med o."

Whitemoney signs deal with Banky W's EME

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 winner Whitemoney, who is also a singer, signed a new management deal with one of Nigeria's popular music labels Empire Mates Entertainment.

An excited Whitemoney took to his social media timeline to share the good news with his fans and followers. He shared pictures of him posing alongside veteran singer and actor Banky W.

Whitemoney also revealed he would drop two new songs on Friday, September 23.

