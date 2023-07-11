The immediate former vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has gotten a new appointment six weeks after leaving Aso Rock, Abuja.

Osinbajo announced that he has been appointed as the Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

He made this known on Tuesday, July, 11 via his verified Twitter handle @ProfOsinbajo

"I am excited to announce that I have been appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet @EnergyAlliance. Together, we will work to unlock capital flows into the clean energy sector and boost Africa's share in the global carbon market through #ACMI"

