Farida Fasasi recently took to social media to remember her late husband, Sound Sultan

The mother of three penned down a heartfelt message to the talented musician and producer

Legendary Nigerian singer and friend of Sound Sultan, 2baba also honoured the singer with a post

Sound Sultan passed away on July 11, 2021, and his family continues to remember the talented late singer.

His wife, Farida Fasasi took to Instagram page to honour the late singer with some beautiful words.

Farida remembered Sound Sultan in a touching message Credit: @faridafasasi

The mother of three talked about the singer's impact on the lives of people as well as how supportive his siblings have been to their family.

Her caption reads:

"Today, I choose to celebrate you. Today, I choose to honour your legacy. I choose to remember you in a good way. Omo iseyin, the one that loves his culture so much. My tall dark skinned Iseyin man. ‘Aboo’ is the fond name you called me. Our three beautiful babies miss you so much, they still remember everything about you and it’s funny how they talk about you like you're still here. Your siblings have been very supportive and they try their best to not let us feel your absence in our lives; they also miss you every day.

May Allah continue to give them strength to carry the burden. Your friends have been wonderful and supportive, I didn't know you had this much impact on people. Your legacy is still speaking for you and I'm super proud and happy to have been part of your life. The kids and I miss you every day, Lanre."

"I will mourn you till I join you": Emotional 2baba mourns his friend Sound Sultan 2 years after his death

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly called 2baba, has continued to mourn the death of his dear friend and colleague, Sound Sultan, two years after his death.

Legit.ng gathered that Sound Sultan passed away in the United States of America after he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Marking the second anniversary of his death, 2baba and other celebrities took to their Instagram page to mourn him.

