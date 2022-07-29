The AGN has issued a statement announcing the suspected kidnap of two Nollywood actors in Enugu state

Director of Communications, Monalisa Chinda, in a signed statement, disclosed that the actors were reported missing after they failed to return home from a movie shoot location

AGN president, Emeka Rollas, has also issued a directive for actors to avoid shooting in the outskirt of cities except full security is provided

Monalisa Chinda, Director of Communications of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced the suspected kidnap of two movie stars, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel in a statement issued on Friday, July 29.

According to the statement, the movie stars were reported missing after family members confirmed that they didn’t return home after going to a movie shoot in Ozalla Town, Enugu.

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel kidnapped. Photo: @monalisacode

Source: Instagram

It was equally stated that the worrisome development has increased fear and tension among theatre practitioners.

In light of the suspected kidnapping, the National President of the AGN, Emeka Rollas, issued a directive for Nollywood actors to avoid going to shoot movies on the outskirts of cities except full security is provided.

Read the full statement below:

Social media users react

ejikeasiegbu said:

"THIS IS VERY DISTURBING AND SAD. I PRAY THAT THEY COME BACK SAFELY TO THEIR FAMILIES !"

weaves_n_more said:

"Oh Lord, keep them safe ."

ede.valentina said:

"God pls o, bring them back anywhere they are in jesus name I pray ."

akhigbe_b said:

"This’s so sad ooo,God please bring them back safe and healthy Amen ."

munacheem said:

"haaaa! legendary cynthia okeke? God abeg o! ."

official_dollarqueen said:

"God please bring them back home safely .."

anietie.tom.9 said:

"I declare your safe return in Jesus name. Amen"

supplementsforagelesskin said:

"May God bring them home safely,, which way my mother land."

Kidnappers invade palace, kidnap moarch

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that criminals kidnapped His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi, a traditional ruler in Abuja.

The monarch was reportedly seated in front of his palace taking fresh air, when he was whisked away at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, the abductors of the monarch had not made any contact with the family of the kidnapped monarch.

