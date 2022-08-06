AGN has confirmed that Nollywood actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel have been released by their kidnappers

Okereke was sighted in a video online expressing gratitude to God and the multitude of people that rose to help her

The actress who affirmed that the experience will not stop her from acting also gave a brief detail of her ordeal

The Actors Guild of Nigerian (AGN), in a statement on Wednesday, August 3, confirmed the release of kidnapped actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi.

Cynthia in a video sighted online affirmed that she was indeed the one speaking and exalted God for his mercy over her release.

Cynthia Okereke thanks Nigerians for praying for her Photo credit: @okerekecynthia21

Source: Instagram

She continued by expressing joy and surprise over friends, well-wishers, and colleagues who rose to her cause in different ways when the news broke.

The actress added that the experience will not stop her from acting and revealed that she was without food and water for a whole week in the abductors den.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians celebrate with Cynthia Okereke

Hilda Dokubo reacts to the $100m ransom demanded by kidnappers

Veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo couldn't help but lament bitterly about the situation of her two colleagues who were held against their will by some kidnappers.

Dokubo made an emotional post on her official Instagram page. She said that the movie industry is about to move from begging for alms from the public to save an ill or dying colleague to begging for help to raise ransom money.

The veteran script interpreter also noted in her post that she knows these two actors well and their truth.

