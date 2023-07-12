Popular Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has revealed how she got married as a naïve girl at the age of 22

The actress in a recent interview opened up on the emotional and domestic abuse she faced in the marriage

The story has since generated reactions from a lot of Nigerians who watched the interview of Etinosa

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Etinosa Idemudia has revealed how she got married at the young age of 22. The screen diva made this revelation during an interview with media personality, Chude.

In a teary interview, the screen diva stated that she met her first husband when she was 20 years old when she was in her last semester in school.

Etinosa Idemudia shares her touching marriage story. Photo credit:@etinosaofficial

She said:

"I was 22 when I got married, I did not know anything, I was a mumu."

She added that her ex-husband was diagnosed with a certain ailment and was told to keep to the doctor's prescription.

Etinosa said in a bid to persuade her ex-husband to keep to the doctor's prescription resulted in more beatings that eventually landed her in a hospital.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Etinosa's explosive interview

Some of Etinosa's fans reacted to the interview with different thoughts. They expressed their fear of getting married, while others called her a strong woman.

@curvylush:

"This is deep !!Etinosa I respect your pain love.Godbless you"

@ity_itohowo:

"If you have not married an abusive officer you will not understand the damage that marriage has done to her....... She just narrate my experience"

@okhais:

"So much respect for this lady."

@ladescutsandstitches:

"Why I will never support early marriage ooooooo"

@phunkifydinteriors:

"You guys make me so scared of marriage"

@charles_leo10:

"Women always playing victim card"

@gizzle04 :

"Girls can lie sha. You were 20 in your final year of "engineering course" which school which year."

@shemjlp:

"Wowwww,people are going through so much"

@roseloto.rcl:

"I'm glad you've healed Etinosa, love you more"

