A lady has taken to Twitter to share the interesting moment she saw a group of men fighting a woman for Wizkid’s hoodie

According to the Twitter user, Anta, she witnessed what she called the disturbing incident at Wizkid’s concert in Minneapolis

Anta went ahead to share her video footage of the tussle and it raised a series of comments from Wizkid’s fans

A Twitter user, Anta, has caused a buzz after she recounted the disturbing incident she witnessed at Wizkid’s show in Minneapolis.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the social media user reacted to a video of some concert goers fighting over a rapper Drake’s towel when she went ahead to explain that she had witnessed something even more disturbing at Wizkid’s show.

She wrote:

“This is nothing compared to what I witnessed at the Wizkid concert in Minneapolis. I have disturbing footage.”

Not stopping there, Anta went ahead to share a video footage of the tussle that ensued at Wizkid’s show when a group of men fought one woman to get the music star’s hoodie.

According to the tweep, the tussle went on for so long and the hoodie was eventually ripped to shreds.

In the caption she wrote:

“Here it is before the wizkid army come and attack me This went on for so long it ended up ripping into pieces. grown men fighting 1 woman for another man hoodie btw ”.

See the video below:

Wizkid fans react as lady shares video of singer’s fans dragging his hoodie with a lady

Shortly after Anta posted the video, many Wizkid’s fans camped in her comment section to react. Majority of them claimed they would do the same. Read some of the comments below:

Josh said it was worth fighting for:

Zo said he would have done same:

This tweep said Wizkid’s biggest fans are men:

Sucre said he thought everyone in America was rich:

Lade said the guys in the video were not gentlemen:

This tweep also said it was worth it:

Chioma said the poster would have joined in to drag if she knew the price of the hoodie:

Interesting.

