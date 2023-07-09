Nigerian singer Davido enjoys songs from other musicians even if they are perceived as his rivals by fans

A viral video of the singer dancing to and happily singing Burna Boy's Last Last has stirred reactions online

The Unavailable crooner stood with his crew members as he danced and had a good time

Nigerian singer Davido might just be a Burna Boy fan even though their fans fight almost every day on social media.

A video of the Unavailable crooner who is currently on tour in the club enjoying Burna Boy's Last Last has stirred reactions.

Netizens react to video of Davido enjoying Burna Boy's Last Last Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@davido

Flanked on both sides by his lawyer Prince and Lati as well as other crew members, Davido happily sang and danced.

The singer had a drink in his hand as he gave the mini performance of the moment.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Davido listening to Burna Boy's song

The video generated mixed reactions online, some people praised Davido for being a good sport.

Read some comments gathered below:

emryzlawd:

"Zero hate from this man, burna won’t ever do this!"

ola_waa_le:

"Normally Naso e supposed be ❤️"

_biggies_gram:

"001… you wey dey hate on am just dey use your future to play "

millyhunsluxury:

"After everything you been through? I’m sure you’ll need it! #StayStrong001"

____sketch__4pf:

"Old cat Dey vibe to new cat song "

musty_1222:

"Na one dem be but na fans dey cause fight especially that Fc"

adakole_vic:

"He likes Burna Boy no cap.... Forget all those things❤️"

shollyfundz20:

"That's how life should goes "

