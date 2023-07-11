Cardi B and her husband Offset lavishly celebrated the fifth birthday of their first daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus

The celebrity couple gave their little princess one of the most sought-after luxury things in the world; a $20K (N16m) pink Hermès Birkin set

Cardi revealed glimpses of her 'beautiful princess' wearing a stunning feathered dress, elegant ballerina flats, and holding the pricey purse

Grammy winner Cardi B and her husband Offset lavished their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus with a $20K (N16m) pink Hermès Birkin set "25 Bag".

The hip-hop star uploaded many videos of her 'beautiful princess' wearing a gorgeous feathered skirt and ballet-style sandals with the costly purse, which was developed in 1984 in honour of Jane Birkin, a renowned English-French singer and actress.

Caridi B shared pictures of her 'pretty princess' wearing a fancy feathered frock and ballet-style sandals with the expensive purse Credit: @cardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi also uploaded a photo of Kulture playing her miniature pink Blüthner piano while carrying the Birkin.

Daily Mail reported that the rapper's husband planned the celebration for his daughter, which took place at DreamWorks Water Park within American Dream at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in New Jersey.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kulture can be seen playing her tiny pink Blüthner piano and admiring it in the videos released by Cardi. The Birkin is perched on top of the piano.

According to Hello Magazine, Cardi praised Offset for his skill in party planning, stating, "Yay! I love it. You did that! Yasss!" as Kulture, still holding her Birkin bag, hugged a character from the Trolls films.

The party was one of a kind in the presence of a DJ, cakes, cupcakes, and a lighted 'Kulture' sign against a gorgeous table covered in balloon decorations.

The birthday girl subsequently changed into a more comfortable pink romper and Crocs to enjoy the water park and rides outside her VIP room, which was greeted by a Blue's Clues figure.

Despite the grandiosity of the setting, Cardi joked that if she had known ahead of time, she would have invited a larger audience to the slightly underpopulated children's party.

The star, however, did not allow this to dampen her enthusiasm, as seen by the singing and dancing she displayed to a recent single's NSFW lyric.

Taking to her Instagram, the Money crooner acknowledged feeling "a little sad" as her "baby" grows older. However, she guaranteed that the party would be "turned up today until the weekend."

"My baby is five... Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more.5️⃣..light lil turn up today till the weekend."

See the singer’s post below

Internet users join Cardi B to celebrate her little princess Kulture

Legit.ng captured some endearing wishes from fans and celebs for the little girl on her special day. See their comments below:

abcteacher50:

"This is a beautiful little girl. She could be a child model! What a beautiful family!"

maxlynn_rose:

"That last video! nothing like that pure genuine happiness from our little humans ! Makes it Alllll worth it !!! ❤️❤️ Happy Birthday beautiful ."

witchhazzel:

"The excitement and joy in her face, over a small cake from her parents! #Priceless ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

mhiz_bella_fundz:

"Happy birthday to you Princess you can definitely tell how grateful she is both for the big and small things she receive☺️ her parents are doing such a great job raising her so well May God bless them always."

sherryblack:

"What an angel ! Such a little lady, with so much grace.I look forward to her incredible future. Such an amazing platform to start out in!"

maxlynn_rose:

"That last video! nothing like that pure genuine happiness from our little humans ! Makes it Alllll worth it !!! ❤️❤️ Happy Birthday beautiful ."

Nigerian lady recreates Cardi B's pics

A Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @iamfisayo_ stylishly recreated popular Cardi B's photo to celebrate her birthday.

Many people on Twitter could not separate the celebrity from the recreation, showing how well she nailed the pose with the same costume.

However, the Nigerian lady wore a brown wig instead of a yellow wig. The recreation was perfect.

Source: Legit.ng