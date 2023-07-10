Nigerian media personality, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, attended the 2023 Trendupp Awards show as a host

For the event, she rocked a gorgeous pink and green ensemble which earned her compliments

Meanwhile, social media critic, Daniel Regha, sparked mixed reactions over his choice of ensemble

When it comes to fashion and style, Kiekie has proven to be a boss who understands the power of styling.

The media personality and content creator was live at the Trendupp 2023 Awards show and she turned up in style.

Kiekie dazzled in a green and pink ensemble Credit: Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Source: Instagram

Real name Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Kiekie played hosting duties at the event, opting to rock a colourful dress.

She wore a pink jumpsuit with an olive overskirt and a dramatic neckline and sleeves.

The look was designed by @nkadumeje.

Check out the photos below:

Netizens compliment Kiekie's colourful ensemble

Check out what fans thought of her Trendupp ensemble below:

harmonihie:

"My Agbani Darego."

akinfaminu:

"Like a flower."

heyylamy:

"Host with the Most."

oluwaseyiclassic:

"So gorgeous."

que_enadeola:

"Looking hot as usual."

bada_olabisi:

"Ate and left no crumbs, so beautiful."

__king_samizzy:

"Mummy Nola with the slay."

preciousdaniel662:

"Elegant, stunning,beautiful."

maryolaleyefunke:

"Gorgeous as always."

