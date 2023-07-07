Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has got netizens talking after sharing a new post online

In the Snapchat post, the music star reflected on how people who don’t like you will be pals with anybody against you

Burna’s post stirred mixed reactions online after it went viral and some netizens accused him of being guilty of his words

Popular Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, is in the news after reflecting on social media about people who join others not to like someone.

Taking to his Snapchat page, the Grammy winning star shared a deep post on the issue as he bared his mind.

According to Burna, when someone does not like you, they team up with other people who are also against you.

Nigerians react as Burna Boy speaks on people who gang up to dislike others. Photos: @burnaboygram, Burna Boy (Snapchat)

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, he added that they do not even have to be friends but their common enmity will bring them together.

In his words:

“When people don’t like you, they will ride with anybody that is against you. They may not even like them, they both have one assignment.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Burna Boy shares cryptic post on people who gang up to dislike someone

Burna Boy’s Snapchat post soon made it to other social media platforms and it became a topic of discussion for some Nigerians. Many netizens claimed Burna was also guilty of his words and they went ahead to give examples.

Read some of their comments below:

teeto__olayeni:

“They have a common enemy and trust me that kin friendship no dey last.”

hafeez_nailashes:

“He’s clearly talking about himself .”

baby_miiaa_d:

“Shut up odogwu.. but you started riding with seyi vibes just because you are uncomfortable with Asake.. we all see what all of you that feel threatened by Asake are doing to him.. but he’s been very matured enough to pretend like he doesn’t feel the H@tred the industry heavyweights have towards him.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Misery loves company o! After they are done ganging up against you, they start to fight themselves(this is where it gets interesting to watch ).”

de._doyin:

“Just like how you gum body with wizkid just to spite davido even though I be wizkid fc I go talk true…”

o_double_c:

“He's speaking of himself. He hates Wizkid but had to gum-body to get leverage against Davido.”

Debbytopaz:

“He’s saying the facts. Some gullible people inherit thier friend’s enemy …”

dendrofa:

“Exactly why you joined forces with Wizkid against Davido even though you don’t like Wizkid SMH good message wrong messenger.”

