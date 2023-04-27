Mavin signee Crayon has reacted to his uncanny resemblance with Man City's defender Manuel Akanji

The singer shared a picture of the football star as he said they need to meet so as to carry out a DNA test

He further said his parent have some serious questions to answer, which stirred reactions from his fans and followers

Upcoming singer Crayon, who is signed to Don Jazzy's Mavin label, has caused a buzz after sharing a picture of Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji, who shares an uncanny resemblance with him.

Crayon, in a statement, begged to meet the football star so as to run a DNA test, to ascertain if they were related.

Crayon begs to meet Manuel Akanji. Credit: @crayonthis

He further wrote about asking his parent some serious questions about it.

"Bro we need to meet! Abeg ! I need to ask my mum and dad some serious questions! Make we run dna test cos how????" Crayon tweeted.

See his tweet below:

Online users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens found it hilarious. See their comments below:

De_PrincePaul:

"Even his name Akanji seems igbotic bro. Your dad deserves some technical questions bro."

_AsiwajuLerry:

"Him no sabi sing, you you no sabi play ball. 2 ge 4."

SuccessmFavour4:

"Are you sure this uncle here is not your elder brother?? Omo this smile is confusing Cavalry Kidd don jam Cavalry man ✝️Wow what a look alike Cavalry sons."

abraham_kile:

"Hope now that your brother is playing for man city,is okay to say you are now welcome to man city cray."

thee_alpha001:

"Omo na true o. A version of you in the year 2030."

LuizEzra1:

"I thought I was the only one who has been seeing this resemblance every match day."

kyngdarlington:

"Imagine after dna and the results shows he is the true child of your parents now they will have to start finding your real parents.‍♂️."

Source: Legit.ng