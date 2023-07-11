YBNL boss, Olamide, has been called out for allegedly attempting to end Asake's career the way he ended that of Fireboy

A man with the handle @bigphilly_ made the allegations in a video he posted online revealing shocking details of what will happen to Asake if Olamide refuses to bring him back to Nigeria

The video has been generating a lot of buzz online as it has created a divide between fans of Olamide Badoo and Asake

A new video making rounds online addressed to YBNL boss, Olamide Badoo has stirred reactions from netizens.

A man with the handle @bigphilly_ on TikTok who spoke in his native Yoruba language accused Olamide of trying to end the career of Asake the way he ended that of Fireboy.

Source: Instagram

He alleged that Olamide taking Asake to shows overseas is an attempt to end his career. The man stated that Nigeria is the home of Afrobeat and so Asake should come back home.

He called on Olamide to immediately bring Asake back to Nigeria.

He said:

“Afrobeats is taking over that is how Fireboy’s slowed down now Olamide has shifted attention from Fireboy to Asake.”

He also queried Olamide by asking him how many years he stayed back home saying he is the king of Yoruba rappers in Nigeria before exporting his music overseas.

Big Philly also claimed that Asake’s recent album flopped because he is stationed outside Nigeria.

He added that he should do the same for Asake by bringing him back to Nigeria to avoid his career nose diving just like that of Fireboy.

Not done with his call, Bigphilly called on Seyi Vibes and Zinoleesky to settle their rift because Asake and Olamide are still coming back home to meet them.

Watch him speak below:

The video that was posted on Twitter has since generated a lot of reactions from Netizens.

See some of the reactions below:

@tobijubril_:

"They make more money than they can ever make from Streams & Shows Abroad than they can ever do in Nigeria , this ma is saying nonsense from start to finish . Work of art no go far?"

@DamilojuJLT:

"This one is just saying nonsense"

@Ifemjnr:

"Somebody needs to tell him that asake is no longer under olamide per say. He is a fully bonifide empire artist. He has left the local market"

@Oficial_Mayella:

"Na Ijora or mushin Igbo fit Dey make you talk like this, man is talking like Person wey get label or wey don manage artist before!!!!!"

@Olamide0fficial

"Music Analyst Isonu"

@sweetysweethrt

"Honestly because you need street credibility to be an Afrobeat artist. You can’t be doing afrobeat from outside, e get as e be."

@Olamide0fficial

"Lmao ! Weytin “ Big Philly ” sabi ?"

@_omoiya_samuuuu

"As I don see him big head like I aiidy knew nothing go day inside"

@Dynamik_dre

"And na person papa be dis o E sure me na cocoyam dis man smokè"

@YdgPapadopolous

"How can someone uses 3 minutes to spill so much jargons "

@zeddie007:

"Where’s fireboy?"

@aspendbawz

"Someone’s big brother….Music analyst isonu"

@timilehinolu59:

"Na ijebu colos he take I fit bet with my life "

