Nigerian rapper Olamide recently reached out to a young talent who serenaded him and his family with a beautiful portrait

On July 8, 2023, Shoreyarts posted a photo of the painting of the hip-hop star, his wife, and two lovely kids and tagged the singer in the post

Luckily for the boy, the YBNL boss was intrigued by his talent and sent him a message, which the latter shared for the world to see the life-changing conversation

Nigerian indigenous rap lord Olamide put smiles on the faces of Netizens after a talented artist got wholly recognised after drawing a beautiful portrait of the singer's family.

The Nigerian artist, identified as Shoreyarts on Twitter, shared the surprise DM from the famous rapper after he made an amazing drawing of his family.

Olaimde reaches to artist that drew his family Credit: shoreyart, @olamide

The YBNL chairman was fascinated by the family portrait that the painter created of him with his wife and two children.

Olamide requested his phone number to support his craft, and the excitement was happy to leak the conversation they had in the DM.

He wrote:

"Just when I'm about to give up Baddo text me…… @Olamide I'll be forever grateful sir ……my life don change ehy God I'm really so shocked!!!!!"

See his their conversation below

Olamide's reach out to the young talent sparks reactions

Internet users applauded the singer for reaching out to the young talent and supporting his beautiful handwork. See reactions below:

@Ybnl_morale:

"Happy for you my bro ."

@dmateoart:

"This one of the dream of any portrait artist...m so happy for you...it won’t be the last,"

@Akanjigangan:

"Congratulations bro cos if Baddo said I dey for you omo! Your life don better be that."

josiah_japheth:

"They say drop your number you say wow."

@AhmadRufai001:

"This is huge Broo, congrats."

Davido says Olamide is a legend

