A man has kicked off what is said to be a crying marathon as he has vowed to cry non-stop for 100 hours

A video shows the man wailing deeply, like someone who has lost a loved one to the cold hands of death

The prank video also shows a timer sitting on a chair beside him, and it shows that he has been wailing for over two hours

A man has reportedly kicked off what is said to be a caring marathon that would last 100 hours.

In a prank video, posted on TikTok by @cmrinfluencialhub, the man was seen wailing endlessly as if he had lost a close relative.

The man has so far cried for 2 hours. Photo credit: Twitter/@instablog9ja.

Source: Twitter

Also, in another cruise video posted by @instablog9ja, the man was crying with a loud voice as if something excruciating had happened to him.

The video shows that he has been wailing for two hours non-stop, and he is said to be ready to continue wailing.

He is reportedly crying to break a Guinness World Record, but it is not known if his crying marathon has been registered with the record body.

Also, a Google search did not show anyone who has previously set or broken such a record. It is also not clear if the man is a Nigerian, as some suggest he is from Cameroon.

Further checks by Legit.ng show that the man is truly from Cameroon and he is pulling a prank.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man starts 100-hour crying marathon

@Magicj128 said:

"His name is Danny Green and he’s from Buea- Cameroon."

@iamdakejr commented:

"Nigerians my country. Someone’s serious boyfriend."

@JGoldwishbets said:

"Make him cry more oo maybe God will pity Nigerians."

@TundeJamiu5 said:

"What is wrong with us, why is everything always Extra in this country!! Omo men, we need mental revolution."

@Irunnia_ said:

"I don’t even know how to feel about this f00ling. Imagine crying for 100 hours. Won't you have a serious headache?"

@temitopepr commented:

"E be like this he don see shege."

Source: Legit.ng