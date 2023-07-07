DJ Cuppy has bragged about how her DJ services were requested because of her name at a private Island party

In the video, Cuppy looked beautiful with her charming smile and her fan were worried about her weight loss

Some netizens noticed that she was not wearing her engagement ring and some changes in her style of dressing were also a topic of discussion

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian DJ and billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy is in the news again. The Harvard graduate bragged after she was invited to a private island party to provide DJ services for them.

Cuppy who was obviously in good spirits took to her Instagram page to share pictures and videos from the event.

DJ Cuppy on the wheels at a private island party source:@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"Private island parties, they request me by NAME, and if they don’t get DJ Cuppy, it just won’t"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the video that was sighted by Legit.ng, the MC was seen shaking hands with Cuppy before handing her the microphone. Cuppy who was on doing her thing then took of time to dance with some of her friends.

Cuppy also shared lovely pictures she took from the event.

Netizens reacts to Cuppy’s post

Cuppy’s post is already getting the attention of Netizens while many of them praised her for going for her dream despite coming from a wealthy background, others shared their opinions below

See some of the comments:

@sauceoffical wrote:

"Dj Chicken is still the best DJ out of Nigeria

@stardimgyms wrote:

“I love this new Cuppy, now you look peaceful and feeling youthful again.”

@b_erllah wrote:

"Miss Cuppy don’t you need an assistant DJ? I’m available don’t mind Davido”

@olawale_turner01 wrote:

“Wait Abeg, e be like say Cuppy don serve taylor breakfast Abi Una no notice say both dey together and we Neva see uncle taylor in camera”

@empress_chii wrote:

"Why u not wearing ur ring?”

@helen_daniel_lolo wrote:

"Your ring???”

@irunclient wrote:

"You look different is that really you lost some weight I guess”

@mystique_candy wrote:

"Looks like you have lost weight DJ Cuppy…like your sh"

@prettysoftfera wrote:

“I think Cuppy has a new fashion designer now, cos whatt”

@goldelogs wrote:

“I can’t see her ring”

@nestro.gram wrote:

“Who else noticed she has no ring on? Sensational”

DJ Cuppy dances with Idris Elba’s party, and wife

Popular Nigerian disk jockey, Florence Otedola recently performed at London actor Idris Elba's party along with his beautiful wife Sabrina.

The talented entertainer took to social media to share videos and pictures of her excellent time with the couple while delivering on her job.

Some of the clips shared by Cuppy showed when she cheerfully danced and sang with Idris wife.

Source: Legit.ng