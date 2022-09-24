Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife are trending on social media again after the latter penned an open letter as regards their troubled marriage

May who was joined by Yul days ago during her birthday ceremony made it clear that she won’t be number or coerced into accepting an idea that doesn’t align with her beliefs

Hours after the open letter was made public, Nigerians have thronged social media with mixed reactions on the matter

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s wife, May, has stirred reactions in the online community as it regards her troubled marriage.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that May released an open letter on Instagram in which she made it clear that she won’t be numbered or compelled to accept her husband’s choice of going into polygamy.

The letter also saw May mentioning how God blessed her with a beautiful family and a jointly built mansion with her husband.

“Life is made up of an infinite amount of choices. Most decisions might be tough to make, but whenever we confront our options with courage and confidence, we should equally be open to the paths of our own design, the letter read in part.

As expected, the couple has once again become a trending topic of discussion online with many Nigerians suggesting that May’s letter is an indication that she is done with the union.

Legit.ng has gathered reactions below:

monalisacode said:

"Queen.May."

tanaadelana said:

"My darling May!"

ucheogbodo said:

"God is your Strength May ❤️❤️❤️ Keep Being Strong & Beautiful."

nneamaka2016 said:

"Queen May has her head on her shoulders❤❤ This particular line did it for me "I will not be numbered as a wife or be cajoled to accept a practice that does not align with my faith and family values" . Let them know."

dudes_n_damzels said:

"Well said! Polygamy is against the Christian belief and if it wasn't your choice or you were not preinformed before the extramarital affairs, then you must not be cajoled to accept it. May God continue to strengthen you. Amen."

thereal_beebee said:

"She's letting you all know they built the house together. No be yul get house but both of them. Thank you May."

officialmomstar said:

"A carefully constructed post seasoned with answers for online in-law..In summary, she is Not interested in the marriage but she still living in the mansion because she follow build am. Uncle don marry,so make him face front because madam is done ."

originalladychi said:

"You are too much .filled with wisdom ..said so many yet said nothing..am learning work joor ..I respect u more..."

princiiipessa said:

"Long story short,she’s not going to stay in the marriage but she won’t leave without the investments they did together."

teeto__olayeni said:

"She said what she said ....I will not be numbered as wife,this writeup is deep....Self worth and value is very important, as the man and second wife should to roll in the mud,May has chosen to be outstanding."

jjennybberry said:

"This woman is confusing us .she’s doing like she wants to go and she wants to stay also… not judging but the best way to deal with this kinda things is to keep it off social media. Dem take socio medium swear for una??"

Yul Edochie spotted at wife May's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie made it to the birthday celebration of his first wife, May.

A new video making the rounds on social media captured the moment the actor mounted the podium, embraced his wife and delivered a short speech.

However, the clips stirred reactions from many on social media, with people suggesting that Edcohie’s wife didn’t look so happy.

