Fast-rising young Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez trends online after clips of his visit to the palace of the Emir of Ilorin went viral

The young singer, who is an indigene of Ilorin, Kwara state, recently visited his home state and a large crowd were seen to have stormed the emir's palace to catch a glimpse of the new rave

This large following or crowd came barely 24 hours after he was called out by a controversial singer Portable who said Seyi lacks any pull at all and doesn't have as many fans as him

Young Afro-fusion singer Seyi Vibez trends online after clips of a large crowd storming the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, during his visit to the emirate court went viral.

Seyi Vibez, an indigene of Kwara state, is famed for infusing Islamic recitations and Quranic verse in many of his songs.

Singer Seyi Vibez trends online after a clip of a large crowd mobbing him during his visit to the Emir of Ilorin's palace. Photo credit: @massmediaforum

The singer's visit to the emir's palace came just days after he was brutally dragged online by his colleague Portable for dissing him on one of his new songs.

Portable in his clap back slammed Seyi Vibez, noting that he doesn't have as many followers and fans as he does. However, these recent clips seem to have discounted Zazu's claims.

See the clip of the crowd that stormed the emir's palace to catch a glimpse of Seyi Vibez:

See some of the reactions the clip stirred online

@flakesjr:

"Loseyi❤️✌."

@official_daposh147:

"But Portable said seyivibez no get crowd."

@richie_tv02:

"Idan nla, big fish ."

@massmediaforum:

"Omoh!!! See crowd wey wan see Seyi Vibez for Ilorin."

@da_vawulence:

"Omo Ologo nla, billion dollar baby."

@boydoingthingszion:

"Normally Seyi get fans for ilorin but he was no the reason why this crowd gather sha."

@abayomiabiolaspinas:

"Seyi na Legend. E get that message to console the wounded street geez."

