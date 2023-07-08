Nigerian singer Harrysong recently shared a beautiful moment with his grandmother as he took her on a date

In a video shared on his page, the old woman could not believe the food before her cost N30k

As they left the premises, Harrysong's grandma made sure to wave to and greet everyone before admitting she enjoyed herself

Popular Nigerian singer Harrysong recently went on a date with his precious grandmother, and the video from their lunch sparked reactions online.

In the post on his page, the old woman was seen gingerly climbing onto her grandson's car, waving to the doormen and other people around while urging them to do good.

Harrysong takes his grandma on a date Photo credit: @iamharrysong

In the next clip, Harrysong filmed his grandma looking meticulously at her food as he told her what was in it.

She asked for salad and the singer assured his grandmother she would get access to more food as it was a buffet.

Despite how much the food was, Harrysong's grandma expected it not to cost beyond N1k and she was shocked when she learned it was N30k.

The old woman noted that her grandson could have given her the money to enjoy herself and even though he promised to give her N100k, she still wasn't pleased.

In the last video, the old woman admitted she enjoyed herself as the place they came to was solely built for enjoyment.

He wrote:

"I Love you mama ❤️❤️❤️ swipe>>>>>> "

Netizens react to Harrysong's post

The adorable video got people gushing over the singer and his grandma, especially over the N30k food.

official_djpopcorn:

"Can’t stop laughing God all this old mama dey always funny pass comedians."

iammcpashun:

"That 30k Break her Heart. You for tell am 2,500"

ujunwa_001:

"Grandma did u enjoy the place yes or no ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️thank You Jesus thank you father "

senatorcomedian:

"@iamharrysong we are here to lunch...mama don kill me . God bless her."

clifford_onyi:

"Aww bless her, this is what we pray that our parents live to enjoy the fruits of their labor either from their children or children’s children."

jerome_stitches:

"she will never stop thinking about that 30k even after giving her the 100k"

nwaamaechi:

"She said you should give her the money. All of them are the same."

yprince_on_anotherone:

"That 30k wey u tell her she go still reason am ."

