The Government of Canada published an official list of applicants who are not required to submit biometrics as part of their immigration process

The exemptions cover a range of applicants, from children aged 13 and under to heads of state visiting Canada temporarily

Certain permanent residents and applicants who already submitted biometrics for a pending permanent residence application also qualify for the exemption

The Government of Canada has outlined ten categories of visa applicants who are not required to submit biometric data when applying for immigration documents.

The publication offered welcome clarity for many people navigating the Canadian immigration process.

Canada clarifies categories exempted from providing biometrics. Photo credit: Buffalo Toronto, Canada Flags.

Source: UGC

According to Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), biometrics are generally required for those applying for temporary residence, permanent residence, extensions of stay, and refugee or asylum status.

However, a defined group of applicants falls outside this requirement.

Full List of Applicants Exempted From Biometrics

The following ten categories of applicants are exempt from providing biometrics:

1. Canadian citizens and citizenship applicants, including passport applicants.

2. Permanent residents, except in cases where they are both renewing or replacing their permanent resident card and were previously exempt from biometrics due to age.

3. Visa-exempt visitors applying for an electronic travel authorisation.

4. Citizens of visa-exempt countries applying to extend their stay in Canada through a visitor record.

5. Children aged 13 and under at the time their application was submitted.

6. Applicants aged 80 and over when they submitted their application, unless they are asylum claimants. Notably, applicants who were 79 at the time of submission but turn 80 during processing are still required to provide biometrics.

7. Heads of state and heads of government visiting Canada on a temporary basis.

8. Applicants who qualify for or already hold a diplomatic or official visa.

9. US visa holders transiting through Canada.

10. Applicants for a visitor visa, study permit, or work permit who have already provided biometrics as part of a permanent residence application that is still being processed.

What This Means for Applicants

For the majority of immigration applicants, biometrics remain a standard requirement.

Those who believe they fall into one of the exempt categories are advised to check their eligibility carefully, as IRCC may still issue a biometric instruction letter (BIL) in some situations depending on individual circumstances.

Canada mentions 26 priority occupations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Rural Community Immigration Pilot released a full list of 26 priority occupations eligible for permanent residence in 2026.

The programme targets skilled workers in healthcare, construction, engineering, and technology who are willing to settle in rural areas.

Source: Legit.ng