Singer Harrysong is among several Nigerians kicking against a Tinbu presidency and he recently made this known online

The singer called the country’s electoral body, INEC, to question as he accused the APC candidate of using force and thuggery to sway votes in his favour

Harrysong’s strong accusations have since sparked reactions from Nigerians who are closely monitoring the announcement of results

Nigerian music star Harrysong has stirred mixed reactions in the online community after coming out to speak against All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Reggae Blues hitmaker labelled Tinubu as a thief and dictator while equally taking a jab at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Harrysong kicks against Tinubu presidency. Photo: @iamharrysong/@officialasiwajubat

Harrysong accused the presidential candidate of desperation, adding that he wants to rule Nigerians by force.

He, however, made it clear that Tinubu will never be his president. He wrote:

“Tinubu Desperately wants to be president and rule us by fire by force? .. I swear I die on this matter . Save this post ||. Tinubu will and can never BE my president. .”

Nigerians react to Harrysong’s post

aminu6381 said:

"Just because is not in your favour. Every candidate has his strong hold. So, calm. Is just the beginning."

sonic_multimedia said:

"Oga stop this your online ranting...go and confront INEC in Abuja."

mide_vsop said:

"Few days to come.. these same guys ranting will take back their words and apologize, politics is not child’s play."

mindblow566 said:

"You are behaving like a child... do you expect obi to win all states???? You people are too emotionally and it is dangerous..security personnels should caution you celebrities not to instigate violence... were you expecting obi to win strong south west location??? Did you vote there??"

leksidek_38 said:

"Social media is different from real life you,won election on Instagram and Twitter and lost in real life."

rattiano said:

"Last time wey Soso arrest you, na we dey pray make he no send you go Warri prison. Now you dey here dey run your wide mouth anyhow."

childofgrace0810 said:

"He is used to speaking carelessly. He will apologize later."

