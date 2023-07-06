Famous Nigerian entertainer Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, Best known as Kaffy dropped her keen understanding of marriage

The celebrated dancer was triggered by one of her female followers on the Thread app after she made a controversial quote on marriage

The young girl hurled a dig at Kaffy's divorce, to which the latter reacted by blasting her with the fluidity of marriage

Nigerian dancer Kaffy sparked reactions online after she took to the Threads app to discuss marriage and the importance of doing your homework before getting involved.

She wrote: "The fear of marriage is the beginning of wisdom. So you can do due diligence."

Reacting to the post, a Threads user identified as jayne_sammymere said:

"Nawa ooo, if e no work for you no mean say e no go work for others. Marriage is a beautiful thing."

Responding to the lady, Kaffy noted that both her marriage and the one of the fan would fall apart if caution wasn't in place because many women desire a life of roses in marriage without realising they need to grow.

She said that while terrible partnerships may contribute significantly to the community's decadent mentality, marriage is a lovely thing.

Kaffy wrote: "No one spoke about it not working or being beautiful, and yes mine failed and yours will if care isn't taken cuz a lot of you ladies wish without realizing you need to learn and marriage though beautiful is a serious matter.

"Bad relationships are a major contributor to the decadence of the mindset of the community."

See their conversation below

Kaffy's assertion sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Kaffy's response. See them below:

Wendy_adanma:

"My own and yours will work IJN! Somebidy say Amen!"

@Kinging_David:

"He who finds a "wife" is very key... I see no cap."

@Stella_Abby1:

"We will settle every issue on thread app."

@lordgreenbeans:

"Marriage is a beautiful thing oo. Just pick the right person."

clint_rich_0fficial:

"Look for a good wife with characteristics."

