Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is now being lambasted on social media by his wife, May's friend

The friend, Valencia, blasted the movie star for not mourning his late son for up to two months before he started posting on social media

Valencia's post raised a series of mixed feelings on social media with some of them saying the actor is not himself

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May’s friend, Valencia, has now taken to social media to blast the movie star for moving on so soon from their son, Kambilichukwu's death.

In a recent Instagram post, Valencia supported her friend as she questioned how Yul Edochie was already posting on social media shortly after the death of his first son.

According to May’s friend, Yul did not even mourn his son, Kambilichukwu’s death for up to two months before he started posting incessantly on social media.

Valencia concluded her post by saying a prayer for people’s children not to marry ‘trials and tribulations’.

In her words:

“How can someone lost his 1st son, 16 year old handsome boy with a bright future and it's not even up to 2months nd he's posting like Mtn in his page. He didn't even mourn the boy for even 6 months. No respect for Dead ,Tufiakwa. People that keep defending nonsense, when you are not a victim your mouth will be sharp till it happens to you or your family member.

May our children never marry trials and tribulations. Amen.”

Netizens react as May Yul-Edochie’s friend scolds Yul moving on in less than 2 months

Shortly after May Yul-Edochie’s friend’s post went viral online, it drew a series of mixed feelings from netizens. Some of them noted that Yul must be under a spell while other said the actor should be left alone to live his life.

tashaswavey:

“This had to be said…in less than 2months?That man’s brain has been washed..nothing u wan tell me”

maynisselart:

“The men supporting Yul are the ones having extra marital affairs while the Women supporting him are side chicks and second wives . No responsible married man or woman will support what Yul is doing. A boy died and his grandfather is saying he knew the boy would die young because he's Just too good in every aspect and people like that don't last on earth . How would the mother feel hearing such statement? God bless Rita Edochie and Linc Edochie for standing by May.”

ugoforeign:

“Yul no be better human being. If he can do his family like like this I wonder the kind of betrayal he’ll give to friendships.”

msjules__:

“E sure me say na schnapps bottle dem put dat man.”

_therealjuliet:

“Man just moved on like he lost a pet and not his own kid ‍♀️”

tonia.gram_:

“The loss of his child was supposed to give him small sense. Just small. I really don’t know if he’s just being heartless or the man has been hypnotized…”

taiwo_junzi:

“The way people react to situations like this differ from person to person. People grieve in different ways. As an outsider, you can’t cast your expectations of how an individual chooses to grieve his child as you can’t love his child than he does.”

iam_jhessica:

“I keep saying this. Yul is not himself. Something is wrong somewhere.”

fine_nenye:

“I feel he’s jazzed though. Na so e dey be when you’re being manipulated. You won’t know what you’re doing.”

Bas_properties:

“Very strange behavior, they lack compassion. Vengeance is the Lord’s.”

