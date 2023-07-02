Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe Adeoti has highlighted the most important thing she has learned as she continues her pilgrimage in Mecca.

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe Adeoti has shared the most important lessons she discovered while on the Islamic pilgrimage.

Mercy Aigbe stated that regardless of socioeconomic background, colour, gender, or age differences, Mecca humbles everyone.

Mercy Aigbe and husband on pilgrimage in Mecca Credit: @mercyaibe

The mother of two described how exhausting it was to walk for two hours from Minna to Jammarat and how they had to stop for a break before continuing.

Sharing a video of herself with her husband, she wrote:

" Time: 1.30 am. Location: Jammarat. After a tedious 2-hour walk from Minna to Jammarat, we had to fuel our bodies with the free food given to us at Jammarat to get ready to stone Shaytan. See Alhaji’s @kazimadeoti shining, ebi ti pa Baba.

Mecca is a Leveller! One very important thing I RELEARNT in Mecca is that no matter who you are, your social status, race, gender, or whether you are young or old, we are equal in the sight of God!

May Allah accept our supplications as an act of Ibadah."

Mercy Aigbe’s post sparks reactions

Many concurred with the actress on what she has learnt from her pilgrimage to Mecca.

"You reading this will go to hajj next year."

"That is islam for you , Everbody is equal regardless of ur skin colour ..am a proud musllimah."

"MashaAllah… that's the beauty of Islam… we're all equal in the sight of the Almighty. I love you Mami. May the Almighty accept your hajj."

"I saw you both doing tawaf after jumah yesterday Hajj mabroor."

"Aameen. It's indeed a reminder that we are nothing super special as we claim... May Allah continue to make Islam more easier for us all to practice."

"Even thou, I'm not a Muslim. I really wish to go to Mecca."

"May Almighty Allah make Islam easy for you."

Mercy Aigbe recites Arabic prayer as she gives update from Makkah

Mercy Aigbe is taking her transition to Islam seriously, and her updates from Hajj in Makkah confirm it.

The popular actress in the latest video on her page was seen in transit with other Muslim faithful as they made their way into Makkah to perform their Hajj rites.

To the shock of many, the mum of two fluently recited alongside others, a significant prayer affirming submission to worshipping Allah in the holy grounds.

Mercy wrapped her head in a white hijab like a true Muslim woman. In her caption, the actress gushed over her husband, who made the trip possible for her.

Source: Legit.ng