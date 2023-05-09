Nigerian seasoned actor Kanayo O Kanayo addressed pressing issues affecting the country using Tiwa Savage’s coronation concert at England

Kanayo, however, appreciated the Afrobeats singer’s radiance while he pointed out what it would have been like if it were in Nigeria

The movie actor’s video was met with tonnes of reactions from netizens who saw different angles on his opinion

Prominent Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has turned to social media to explain why Nigeria is lagging behind in terms of progress.

The legal practitioner reacted to Tiwa Savage's performance at King Charles III's coronation event in the United Kingdom, where he addressed the matter on his personal Instagram page, saying that the Afrobeats singer was radiant and charming.

Pictures of Tiwa Savage and Kanayo O Kanayo

Source: Instagram

According to the screen maestro, Tiwa Savage represented Nigeria during her performance, and neither her religion nor her ethnicity were a hindrance.

"You can now see why Nigeria is not moving forward, he said, "If it's in Nigeria, what religion does she belong to? What state does she come from? We need to have a rethink. This is why Nigeria is not moving. If we want it to move forward, leadership must begin to understand that it's what you have here that moves it forward".

Watch his video below

Social media users react

joseph_ejire:

"Thank for addressing this issue sir.❤️"

alegnaworld:

"If it's Nigeria. She needs to come from the North."

osita11674966:

"Mazi osadebo/ Oliver de coque,dear sir warrior and other's musicians from old Easter region has preach us to remain one nigeria but what about others region musicians actors rulers' what are they preaching to there people?"

mike_okri:

"Good sensible talk my Brother Kanayo. If the so-called leaders and their goons get ear, make dem hear. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

blessingbrightj:

"You have nailed it sir. Ethnicity and religion have done more harm than good. It's high time Nigerians come together and re-think , on a way forward."

