Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has been left reeling with love as some little girls start a new challenge mimicking her character from her YouTube show

Bimbo shared some photos of some little girls who dressed up like her power character from the Iya Barakat Teropii session

One of the photos from the little girl stirred massive attention from netizens as they noted that she looks almost more like Iya Barakat than even Bimbo Ademoye

Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye has stirred attention online with cute photos of some girls, which she posted on her social media page.

The photos were of some little girls trying to emulate her weird fashion choice, makeup and other idiosyncracies from her popular YouTube show, Iya Barakat Teropii Sexxion.

Actress Bimbo Ademoye was recently left feeling butterflies in her bellies as kids replicated her famous Iya Barakat looks. Photo credit: @bimboademoye

Bimbo Ademoye shared on her page how seeing the little girls trying to look like her made her feel quite happy and adorable.

The Anikulapo film star wrote on her page that her heart was filled with joy and happiness seeing those photos. She wrote on her social media wall:

"My cute wittle heart can't take all these cutenesses alone . Thank you."

See Bimbo Ademoye's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Bimbo Ademoye's post of little girls mimicking her

@i_am_trish01:

"You should be so proud. Your craft is something kids can emulate. One cold beer for IYA BAKANTANT!!!"

@ifetayo.p_balogun:

"Her posture is screaming, " How can i take be of help to your life?"

@bolennypackaging:

"Mini iya barakas."

@angehlahdrip:

"Second slide. That girl na your niece, because wetin?"

@seriapreneur1:

"Hello ma is like the first frame wants to steal the show Emabinu ma this one want to collect all the accolades."

@ch3omah:

"Second slide with that boots? Na iya baraka be that."

@_kweenbella_:

"Now that second like is “barakat“ herself . Finally we don see Barakat."

@t.ayomide:

"The expression in second slide is literally “How I can take to epp your laive” look."

@iamzdalhatu:

"1st slide didn't leave out the tatoo hint. It is the first slide for me ON POINT!!!."

@oresfashioncollections:

"She even put tattoo wonderful!!!"

