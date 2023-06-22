American rapper Travis Scott is trending on the Nigerian social media space over pictures and videos of him in Kano state

According to the report, the US rapper is in Nigeria for a music video, which is for an unreleased song featuring Rema

This has since stirred reactions from Nigerian netizens, as many expressed wondered why he travelled down to Kano

Popular US rapper Kylie Kenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott, has been spotted at a village in Kano state, the Northern part of Nigeria.

A video and picture, which was shared by the rapper's verified fan page on Twitter with the username @RodeoTheAlbum, showed Travis shooting what seems to be a music video.

According to the rapper's fan page, he is reportedly recording a music video for a song with Rema.

Nigerian netizens express surprise over video of Travis Scott in Kano. Credit: @travisscot @heisrema

The tweet read:

"Travis Scott spotted filming a music video in Kano, Nigeria the music video is rumoured to be for Travis Scott and Rema’s unreleased song."

Watch another viral video of Travis Scott in Kano

The rapper has been trending on the Nigerian social media space since the video and picture went viral.

This comes a few days after Legit.ng reported that Rema linked up with Travis Scott at an event.

Nigerians react to clips of Travis Scott in Kano

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

dherah_:

"Wetin Rema Dey shoot o! Carry billionaire go north."

asmautripple_a:

"Really can’t get what is funny here."

teenahtonnah:

" na really American village Travis Scott."

vaneelahr:

"Abeg no cast am na … make dem no kidnap them ."

shez_konfidence:

"Abeg which part of kano."

Davekenadu:

"Travis Scott enter Nigeria, out of all states, na Kano he come see?? Make he and Big Wiz try drop that song sha.."

