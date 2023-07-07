Nigerian singer Davido is still on his Timeless Tour and today July 7, he will be performing in Houston, Texas

On his Instagram story, the singer shared a video of him and his crew arriving in Houston

While dancing to Ubavaialable, Davido gestured towards his lower boy part, and netizens couldn't help but react

Davido's arrival in Houston has sparked reactions on social media, the singer will be performing today July 7.

Davido and his crew arrived at the airport, but before he got into the ride waiting on him, the singer shared a goofy moment.

Netizens react as Davido lands in Houston for Timeless Tour Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

With drink in hand, the DMW boss did his global Unavailable challenge and he surprisingly gestured towards his lower body part before jumping into his ride.

The singer has been in the news for days following rant sessions and several callouts from his alleged pregnant US side chic, Anita Brown.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido's video

The post got people making fun of the singer and advising him not to get anyone pregnant on his trip. Other netizens got the hint from his video.

Read comments gathered below:

nazy_fashionstore:

"Slide 2 baba say prrick not available "

thesparkles_chic:

"This one no send una again ooo. Baba steady making babies and money."

sarry_heart:

"Sha don’t go and impregnate someone in Houston again."

iam_themmyy:

"I wish I can dislike this guy after all his scandals , but I can’t I too like him."

barpasiano:

"I can bet you that the dragging Anita give am got to him Baba they form strong man."

mc_bokujaka:

"What can stop me from loving this guy o well ‍♂️ maybe if he becomes American president."

nobleheart_25:

"Community preek,he should keep his preek in check."

topboy.toni:

"For slide 2, baba Imade don declare say him John Thomas no dey available again o. Thank God."

bigname_ryan:

"Davido don drip colour riot again "

ekedokawisdom:

"Call Anita o."

Source: Legit.ng