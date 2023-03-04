Popular actress Jaiye Kuti has shared a funny video of her with her colleague Ronke Oshodi Oke, and skit maker Zicsaloma

In the video, the trio could be seen dancing as they showed off their backside in what appears to be a contest

The video has stirred hilarious reactions from celebrities as well as many of their fans and followers

Nollywood actresses Jaiye Kuti and Ronke Oshodi Oke sparked hilarious reactions online as they participated in a 'bumbum contest.'

In the video, which Jaiye Kuti shared via social media timeline, she was spotted with Ronke Oshodi, kit makers Zics Aloma and Deji Onadeko on the dance floor.

Zicsaloma, Ronke Oshodi Oke and Jaiye Kuti show off dance moves. Credit: @zicsaloma @jayeola_monje

Source: Instagram

The video showed them showing off different dance moves as they flaunted their backsides.

To emerge as the winner, Ronke took her dance to another level as she knelt to show some cultural dance moves.

Sharing the video, Jaiye Kuti wrote:

“Bumbum contest with your village people. Am not sure what @ronkeoshodioke is doing on the ground. @zicsaloma I can’t laugh alone @dejionadeko”.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the dance video

See some of the reactions below:

___highstreetbrands.ng:

"Please what is she doing in the floor ."

heniola_ade:

"Naso aunty Ronke turn am to cultural dance."

adenike266:

"Omo anty ronke ."

officialomoborty:

" what’s going on here."

zicsaloma:

"watin make me comot? Seems like I was jealous of you ma ."

stellastitches__:

"He does not matter in heaven ."

aishalawal1:

"Morogoooooo wahala."

taiwo_harmony:

"The true definition of village ppl."

funmight1234:

"Wahala no come too much like this aunty ronke and mummy jayeola no go kill me with laffing oooh."

