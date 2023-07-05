Nigerian music star Davido found new ways to stay afloat despite all the allegations from different women against him

The singer posted photos of himself flaunting his diamond teeth on Instagram while he practises silence amid the numerous headlines he has made lately

Fans and netizens have continued to express how intrigued they are by the singer's attitude since the ongoing baby mama dramas that have rocked his marriage

Nigerian singer Davido has continued to live fully amid all the scandals concerning his sexual life.

The singer, who is yet to refute or accept the pregnancy allegations that have been levied against him by several women, took to social media once more to daunt people with his wealth.

Davido sparks reactions with his diamond teeth amid Anita Brown's saga Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The DMW boss shared pictures of him smiling cheerfully on his Instagram stories. He deliberately showed off glittering diamond stones on his teeth.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Davido's diamond teeth spark reactions

Below are some of the reactions generated by Davido's post amid the numerous headlines he has made lately.

@Akinomoosun:

"With all dis pregnancy wey surround him."

@datslimgirl_32:

"Is plenty."

@wuraholadoja

"Ti owo mi ba te lasan....aiye mi ma ni beta meaning."

@atandare_ola:

"KPK."

@MorganFran59022:

"Let the poor breath."

@MathewBolu36835:

"Respect senior man."

Olamide, Skales get fans laughing with their reaction to Davido pregnancy drama

Top Nigerian singer Davido’s ongoing alleged pregnancy from different women has now drawn reactions from rappers, Olamide and Skales.

Recall that Davido continued to make headlines for days after American lady, Anita Brown, French lady, Ivanna and Nigerian lady, Chisom, all claimed to have gotten pregnant for the music star.

While many of Davido’s colleagues in the music industry remained quiet over the matter, Olamide and Skales finally broke their silence.

Davido’s alleged US side chic Anita Brown says he wanted her to have his child

Anita went out of her way to prove online that she was pregnant for the singer and, in a new post, suggested she got rid of it.

The supposed businesswoman added that Davido wanted her to have the baby as everything that unfolded for days wouldn't have if he didn't want her to.

Anita affirmed that she did not ruin anything even though fans of the singer are oblivious to his wants.

Source: Legit.ng