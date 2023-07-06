BBNaija winner Phyna has called on ladies to work hard and stop depending on men for money and other needs

She told them to ask their family members for help instead of their boyfriends. The reality star advised them to buckle up their shoes and make money

Phyna said that she has been making her own money since her school days even though her father is not a rich man

A video that is currently making waves online has captured the moment BBNaija Season 7 winner, Phyna, gave a piece of advice to Nigerian ladies.

Reality tv star Phyna advises ladies on financial independence.

Source: Instagram

The reality star admonished them to work hard to earn their own money or ask their family members for help instead of depending on their boyfriends.

Phyna also revealed that she has been hustling way back from her school days and has never at any point depended on anyone for money. She added that her motivation to work hard stem from the fact that her father is not a rich man.

She cautioned ladies to buckle up their shoes instead of looking for soft life or free money from men. Phyna encouraged them to take charge of their finances themselves.

She said:

“I don’t expect money from any man, I’ve been hustling for myself since secondary school. My father is still alive, he’s not rich, and that is why I have to work hard to sustain myself. No woman should expect a soft life from men, you have to hustle to cater for yourself, but if he’s capable of giving you money, you can take it and enjoy it with him.”

Phyna's comment triggers reactions

The video has since triggered reactions from some social media users online. Some men under the comment section praised her for taking the lead by working for her own money and advising ladies to do so too. Others called her out and asked if their boyfriends complained to her.

See comments below:

@sure_ho_p_e wrote:

"Nothing u go tell me Phyna dey find boyfriend because I remember her podcast with Nedu it was a whole different speech from this"

@omalishan wrote:

"The giver isn’t complaining":

@fabkay_kollectionz wrote:

"Thank God for my odogwu .e dey give me soft life and e no complain"

@ka_joc wrote :

"Watch how gold diggers would start attacking her "

itzcomfort_unusual wrote:

"Hook up girl won't like this. But she's saying the truth, women try to be independent"

@_d.a.y.o wrote:

"You can make your own money and still find a man that would treat you right, pamper and respect you. What is all this “if he doesn’t treat you right in a relationship, he won’t when he gets married to you”. She is obviously saying ladies shouldn’t be too overdependent on a man that hasn’t gotten married to them. Having your own money is a different type of soft life!

"The pressure on men these days is too much"

@salometulay: wrote:

"Facts, I so admire this babe, always spitting facts"

@amyshine0 wrote:

"You have turned motivational speaker because you won BBN."

@fashion_magicblog wrote:

"Having your own money is soft life itself"

@ bimmie__ wrote:

"This one wants to be relevant by all costs…anyways, you are right! But soft life also is needed that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t work

