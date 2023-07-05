Guinness record holding Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, is once again making headlines after Oba Saheed Elegushi hosted her at his palace

A video from the visit went viral on social media showing the Yoruba monarch hosting Hilda

The viral video sparked a series of interesting comments from netizens on social media

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has caused a buzz on social media after a video of her at Oba Saheed Elegushi’s palace went viral.

The Guinness World Record holder was seen being hosted at the palace of the Yoruba monarch after her great achievement.

In the video, Hilda was seen dressed modestly in a black and white kaftan with orange trimmings, as she sat patiently at the palace.

Nigerians react as Oba Saheed Elegushi hosts Hilda Baci at his palace. Photos: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

The Oba addressed the 26-year-old chef and was also seen gifting her some items including a royal brooch of the palace’s insignia.

Hilda was all smiles as Oba Elegushi and others present at the palace gathered round her to take photos.

Netizens react to video as Oba Elegushi hosts Hilda Baci at his palace

The video of Hilda Baci with Oba Elegushi at his palace got many Nigerians sharing interesting reactions. Read some of them below:

flamezyofficial_:

“She's a very brilliant young woman and she'll go far in life❤️.”

obi_igboanugo:

“He is like a father to her.”

Brenn_dah:

“So happy for Hilda. It’s how my face lights up whenever I see posts about her. So proud☺️.”

simbistar100:

“I like the fact that the oba is aware of event going on in his community and playing his role as a brother,a friend ,a king and a supportive father to everyone .”

_hiikay:

“The fact still remains that her beauty and body shape played a big role to her success…”

adanze_h:

“I love the fact she knows the outfit for everything.”

declutterbymho:

“After greeting make she dey go abeg! ”

queenlyn_i:

“I never knew cooking was a talent na e I dey cook for my family every festival season.”

Hilda Baci reveals amount she spent on cook-a-thon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has made public the whopping amount she spent for her 100-hour May 2023 cook-a-thon.

The 26-year-old, who surpassed Lata Tondon's record in a 4-day cooking marathon at Amore Gardens, Lekki in Lagos, shared the cost while releasing WhatsApp chats as she defended herself in the ongoing N3m saga.

In the screenshot Legit.ng sighted on her Insta Story, Hilda told the Abuja brand that she spent over N80 million so people could eat and drink for free.

Source: Legit.ng