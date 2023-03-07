Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie brought a sparkle of joy to his people as he marked his father, Pete Edochie's birthday

The screen whiz took to social media to share a video of himself along with his dad that spoke of the struggles and hope of the people

Yul went on to give his beloved father his due honours on his birthday, and netizens joined in the celebration

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie sent netizens down a historical memory lane as he celebrated his father’s birthday on March 7.

The screen trailblazer took to social media to share his unending joy about being raised by a great man like Pete Edochie.

Yul Edochie honoured his father, Pete Edochie, on his 76th birthday Credit: @yuledochie

Yul shared a video featuring himself and his dad that tells of his people's history, struggles, and victory while he reminded them of his father’s opulence.

He captioned the video:

"Happy 76th birthday Dad. Chief Pete Edochie @peteedochie.

"EBUBEDIKE. Best dad ever. The Lion of Africa. The Legend. May God continue to keep you and bless you more and more. I wish you many more happy years I wish you. Keep enjoying the fruits of your labour. My man for life. Love you, Dad."

See his post below:

Nigerians join Yul to celebrate his dad

vansopapou:

"I remember him in Billionaires' Club Movie. Happy birthday."

ezechinyeludeh:

"Happy birthday to an ICON. Many more healthy and prosperous years ahead."

she_loves_yuledochie:

"Happy birthday Ebubedikeinfact may God continue to bless all your endeavors with much strength and power in good health and longlifewe love you ."

mrsbrownie20:

"happy birthday to you the legend. you remind me so much of my dad and he looks exactly like you. and also behaves like you when he was here. have a wonderful birthday sir. thousands of yul can not dent your greatness and good will. ❤️"

kevino360:

"My one ☝️ favorite actor, you are a real gem, a true inspiration and a legend in this world , your best day on earth is a blessing to nation and beyond. Have a wonderful year ahead and more to come."

onyiichima:

"Happy birthday Ebubedike,a living legend God bless you Sir."

