To the joy of many, skit maker Trinity Guy has been remanded in prison over his latest video

The skit maker extreme pranks which leave many of his victims in distress

The video that landed Trinity Guy in prison involved a minor, and even though he got the parents of the girl to consent, he has been denied bail

Following the news that popular skit maker Trinity Guy has been denied bail and remanded in prison, different reactions toom over social media.

Popular actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi also waded into the matter and his contribution was different.

The actor noted that pranks are done globally and are works of art band expression, something Trinity Guy should not be punished for.

Fabiyi submitted that minors are used in movies as warfighters, which is a criminal offence in real life.

He urged the police not to destroy Trinity's career and life and to let him o as long as it has been established that he sought consent, the video was a skit and he never had anything to do with the minor involved.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Yomi Fabiyi's post

kingseriki:

"I think Nigerian police should also review the comments section on these blogs so as to arrest more peadophiles… Yomi Fabiyi should be investigated,His views is more concerning when it comes to issues like this."

iam_bmodel:

"Correct him with love, I don’t know the one police is saying they will charge him to court. He made a mistake, correct him and warn him. Suffer is too much in this country, many people are doing worse jobs even."

icent_rex:

"I just don’t know how I will ever agree with your opinion on any issue regarding minors."

nene_george:

"For the first time, I’ll agree with him. I’m sure he didn’t fully understand the effect or gravity of using that little girl for that skit. Ignorance I guess, but I don’t think he intended to cause harm. I’ll plead they just forgive him. I believe he has learnt his lessons."

spread_love_with_sam:

"As long na yomi made the write up, nothing in it will make sense."

jcb_green:

@realyomifabiyi My conclusion is that you're crazy. Pranks and movies are two different things. You pick a child to describe manhood in public, what stupid prank is that?"

Source: Legit.ng