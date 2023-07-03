Big Brother Naija's ex-housemate Bella Okagbue replied to people who have accused her of being excessive with her boyfriend, Sheggz

During a recent Instagram live session, Bella responded to critics by saying she will continue to be fascinated with Sheggz

According to the reality star, Sheggz is her trophy, and she would proudly carry him on her head, come what may

BBNaija Star Bella Okagbue has addressed those criticising her relationship with her colleague Sheggz.

The reality TV star told them a piece of her mind during an Instagram live session, where she made it clear that what she feels for her man is endless.

BBNaija Bella attacks those criticizing her relationship with Sheggz Credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

The dark-skinned beauty noted that she would carry Sheggz on her head because, according to naysayers, he is her trophy.

She said:

"Those of you saying I carry him [Sheggz] for head, if I no carry am for head, na you I wan carry for head?

"I will carry him. 'He's my trophy.' Yes, he is. And I will defend him anywhere, anytime, and in any place because that guy knows what he does for me behind the scenes. So, you guys can never understand."

See her video below:

BBNaija Bella's video sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Bella's outrage, as many applauded her while a few made a mockery of her statement. See their comments below:

chyomsss:

"It’s like Bella have never dated a fine boy before ooo ."

itskodilian:

"I wasn’t expecting her to say otherwise!! If I were her, I’ll say same.......Some of you hate seeing / hearing things like this... Not everyone will stain white, if white stains ..... we have other colors. That’s her Man & she’s bothering nobody."

nekha_ome:

"You should be proud of whom you’re with and that’s on period!!"

wendy_adammaaaaa:

"Nah she understand the dynamic of her relationship. May una leave her."

nekha_ome:

your__cupcakee:

"Don’t over Hype this Niggas they will stain your white just like Davido."

Source: Legit.ng