Late gospel musician Sammie Okposo’s lovely wife, Ozy, is commemorating their 13th wedding anniversary without him

The grieving widow shared a number of videos and pictures from their wedding on her Instagram page while lamenting how much she misses him

As she recalled the wonderful experiences they had made together, she made the vow that she would always be his

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The late Sammie Okposo's wife, Ozy, celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in remembrance of their love and marriage.

The widower was overcome with emotion as she remembered all they shared during the gospel artist’s time on earth.

Late Sammie Okposo's wife celebrates their 13 years of marriage Credit: @ozyokposo

Source: Instagram

Ozy expressed her love for the late artist on her Instagram page, where she uploaded photos and videos from their wedding.

She spoke of the lovely moments they shared and promised that he would always be in her heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Our dance, our laughter, our dates, our joy, your sense of humor. I miss you terribly, my king. Your presence will always be in my heart. Happy anniversary my King. I will always love you, Dim Oma.

See her post below

Late gospel musician Sammie Okposo’s wedding anniversary sparks reactions

Fans and netizens joined the widow to celebrate the beautiful love she shared with her late husband. See their comments below:

oyoyo4u:

"Ozy nwannem, what a beautiful life you both shared. A lifetime memories you both made. Even death could not break this bond! Against all odds, may God give you the courage and resilience to win. May God’s peace that surpasses all human understanding be with you, and may He comfort you in every side. Peace to your soul my sis."

ijeomaiduh:

"I love the way you love this man Ozy.. May God continue to comfort and heal you Sis. sending you hugs."

uchay.ada.awka:

"Ozy, May God continue to comfort and grant you perfect peace that surpasses all human understanding. It is well with Sammie's soul Amen."

ijeomaiduh:

"I love the way you love this man Ozy.. May God continue to comfort and heal you Sis. sending you hugs."

feziwematsebula:

"Hold on to these lovely memories dearest. You lived, loved, laughed and had the best part of your love. Sending you warm hugs from this side of the continent dearest Sisi ❤️❤️❤️."

Sammie Okposo impregnated me, told me to terminate it

In another Sammy Okposo's related news, Legit.ng reported that the singer was accused of impregnating a lady after cheating on his wife.

The lady, African Doll, revealed during an interview that she met Sammie in Texas and he invited her to some shows he performed at.

African Doll added that the singer accused her of trying to disgrace him after she informed him about her pregnancy and told her to terminate it. She also said Sammie blocked all means for her to reach him afterwards.

Source: Legit.ng