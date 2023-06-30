Nigerian music star Davido has been trending on social media for days after an American lady Anita Brown and a French lady Ivanna Bay claimed he impregnated them

Amid the ongoing drama, Anita made some bold claims about Chioma and her late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

Some of Chioma's fans have since flooded her Instagram page with heartfelt messages as they prayed for her

Chioma Rowland, popularly known as Chef Chi, has remained offline amid her husband David Adeleke Davido's trending baby mama drama.

This comes as an American lady Anita Brown and a French lady Ivanna Bay took to social media to call out Davido while claiming he impregnated them.

Anita has gone on a ranting spree, and in one of her Instagram posts, she agreed with a fan who said Chioma was Davido's second wife.

She further claimed Chioma aborted for Davido amid other allegations.

Fans storm Chioma's page

While Chioma remains silent, some of her fans have flooded her Instagram page to show concern.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages; see them below:

comradejerrbernard:

"I hope you heal from all the heart-aches you don’t talk about. Love and light to you."

thelmacherry11:

"Still coming here to check up on you, may the peace of the lord be with you forever ❤️❤️we love."

nancy_chimeri:

"I keep coming here, checking my dm to u to see if u ever read my message.. chi please be strong ok.. if you need a vacay go stay away and get your mental health in check please do.. may Yahweh guide you and give your mind peace ❤️."

thatbrokeinfluencer:

"Hey sis. Please come back on Instagram after this one. You’ve been out cold far too long. It’s time to bring back your fire. So the world can see and steer clear. We’re rooting for you and we love you. Sending you warm hugs and prayers.."

adekunbiiii:

"I am here again i don’t know why I keep coming here to check, I pray God strengthens you more and more ijn Chioma Continue to rest baby Ify️ we love youuuu❤️."

_kemmieee:

"Chioma I hope you get to see this, pls be fine I pray God gives you strength to be happy again. Will keep coming back to check."

zaddyadibe:

"@thechefchi I plead you with God walk out this pity marriage with dis guy. You don't deserve him. Dont get pregnant for him again."

Anita Brown claims Davido told her Chioma is a maniac

In a series of tweets, Anita claimed Davido once told her his wife Chioma was manic as she tagged the singer as a manipulator.

She wrote:

"It was never “my wife would feel this way, I can’t do this, I need to be a supportive husband It was always my baby just died Gotta let it die down! Manipulator Devil Evil !!!!"

In another tweet, Anita linked Davido to devil worship, claiming the singer was into demonic cultures, like sacrificing babies.

Source: Legit.ng