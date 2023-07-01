Billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy's Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor has shown off his newly acquired properties in Dubai

Cuppy's Ryan, who showed pictures of the enormous mansion, said it was his second property in Dubai

While many of his fans and followers have taken to his comment section to congratulate him, Cuppy has remained silent

Popular billionaire daughter Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy's Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor, is now a proud owner of a massive property in Dubai worth millions.

An excited Ryan took to his social media timelines to share pictures of his newest acquisition which he said is his second property in Dubai.

DJ Cuppy's lover, however, hinted at his source of income as he shared how easy making money from his phone was.

In his words:

"Just got my second property here in dubai. Feels easy making money from my phone."

See the pictures he shared below:

Netizens congratulate Cuppy's fiance Ryan Taylor

Amid the congratulatory messages, Cuppy has remained silent about her lover's latest acquisition which is unlike her.

Legit.ng captured some of the congratulatory messages netizens pen to Ryan Taylor, see them below:

Ryan Taylor shows off his goat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ryan Taylor during this year's Sallah celebration, Wednesday, July 28, showed off a goat he purchased.

Ryan, who is based in Dubai, was seen taking a walk with a goat in a video he shared on his social media timeline as he urged his fans to suggest names he could give it.

He wrote in his caption:

"I just bought a goat. What’s his name? #goat #dubai."

