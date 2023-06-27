Nigerian music star, DJ Cuppy, recently got fans talking after she shared photos from her trip to Ghana

In the photos, the billionaire’s daughter was seen rocking a maxi monostrap dress made with ankara fabric

Cuppy’s Ghana photos and videos raised a series of comments from netizens with a number of them praising her for being decent

Popular Nigerian singer, DJ Cuppy, has now made headlines over her fashion sense but this time in a positive light.

The celebrity disk jockey and billionaire’s daughter took to her official Instagram page to share photos and videos from her trip to Ghana.

In the snaps, Cuppy was seen rocking an ankara monostrap maxi dress paired with a black hairstyle with pink highlights. She also had understated makeup on.

Fans react to photos, videos of DJ Cuppy in Ghana. Photos: @cuppymusic

Not stopping there, the socialite took to her caption to praise herself on how she changes the energy in any room.

She wrote:

“I am a woman that shakes the energy of every room I enter .”

See her post below:

Netizens praise DJ Cuppy for dressing decently in new photos from Ghana trip

DJ Cuppy’s new Ghana trip photos and videos drew a series of interesting reactions from her fans. While some of them gushed over her beauty, others praised her style.

Read some of their comments below:

niffy_classy:

“One thing about you, YOU DON'T EXPOSE YOUR SENSITIVE PARTS and I LOVEEEEE THAT, When I'm RICH, I'll like to dress like you....simple/classy/and DECENT.❤️❤️❤️.”

fi.del_:

“Something really changed about your style and I’m loving it.”

officiallagoscolorpr:

“Lovely outfit.”

Niffy_classy:

“Who is you daddy....OTEDOLA......I love you DJ Cuppy.”

soromotoochukwu:

“Since you stop this pinky pinky , you just dey fine.”

rinamoni85:

“Elegant pic.”

raushan___diwana__420:

“You inspire me!”

DJ Cuppy's photo sparks comments about her changed style

Billionaire daughter and disk jockey, Florence Otedola, who is better known as DJ Cuppy, recently shared photos of her new look.

The photos saw her rocking a black bob wig with pink highlights.

The look which Cuppy has been rocking for weeks is a deviation from the pink-haired loud, and colourful ensembles she is known for.

Source: Legit.ng