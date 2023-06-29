The year 2023 has seen a number of popular Nigerian celebrities welcome new babies to their families

For the likes of actor Adeniyi Johnson and skit maker Cute Abiola, 2023 will be remembered as the year they became first-time fathers

In this article, Legit.ng lists top celebrities across the music industry, Nollywood and other niches in the entertainment industry who welcomed new babies this year

As the first half of the year ends, a number of celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry have every reason to be thankful, irrespective of the dramas that have been witnessed in the last six months.

While some celebrities became first-time parents this year, others welcomed new babies to their households.

Cute Abiola shares cute pictures of him and his wife in Makkah. Credit: @portablebaeby @adeniyijohnson @thecuteabiola @biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

Below is a list of popular celebrities in the entertainment industry who welcomed babies in the first half of 2023.

1. Portable welcomes baby boy with actress Ashabi Simple

In June, the Zazu crooner became a father to a baby boy whom he welcomed with Yoruba actress Ashabi Simple, now one of his baby mamas.

Ashabi took to social media to share the exciting news on her Instagram page while tagging the Zazu crooner in the post.

Unlike Portable, the baby boy is the actress' first child.

2. Cute Abiola welcomes first child with wife in Makkah

Skit maker Cute Abiola became a first-time father in 2023.

It was a special one for the content creator and politician actor as he and his wife were on a holy pilgrimage in Makkah when they welcomed their son in the holy land.

3. Abiola Adebayo welcomes her first son via surrogacy at 41

April was a month of jubilation for Yoruba actress Abiola Ayomide Adebayo, who announced the birth of her newborn son through surrogacy.

In a statement, Biola revealed she welcomed her son after one failed IVF, one cancelled surrogate circle, and three failed surrogacy attempts.

4. Adeniyi Johson and wife Seyi Edun welcome twins after seven years

Yoruba movie stars Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun could not hide their joy as they became first-time parents this year after waiting for seven years.

An excited Johnson took to his social media timeline to share a photo showing the tiny hands of their twin babies, a boy and a girl.

5. Sola Kosoko shows off dance moves as she welcomes baby boy

Sola, one of the popular daughters of veteran movie star Jide Kosoko, welcomed a baby boy in January.

The excited mother gave fans more than they deserved by sharing a video of her showing off some dance moves.

6. Tim Godfrey and wife welcome first child

The popular gospel singer and his wife, Erica Katrina, welcomed their first child in February.

In a statement via his official Instagram page, Tim Godfrey shared a lovely baby bump photo of his wife.

7. Lawrence Oyor and Darasimi welcome baby number 2

The gospel singer and Mike Bamiloye's only daughter Darasimi revealed they welcomed their baby named John on June 12.

The couple also called for prayers for their baby and family.

8. Comedian Ajebo welcomes third baby girl

Ajebo, on February 27, 2023, took to his social media timeline to share a photo compilation of the sweet moments of him with his wife and their newborn baby at the hospital.

9. Jigan Babaoja welcomes third child

The actor, whose real name is Abimbola Kazeem and his wife, Yetunde Kazeem, added a new baby to their family this year.

Sharing the good news online, Jigan stated that he couldn’t deny the Lord’s blessing in his life.

