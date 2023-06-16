BBNaija star Whitemoney has finally taken to social media with a video urging people not to suffocate him

Since Davido flew in his N394m custom limited edition Maybach, people have apparently been comparing it with Whitemoney's

The singer used a popular TikTok sound, urging people to let him breathe as a poor man

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Whitemoney has finally reacted to news of people comparing his Maybach with Davido's limited edition version.

In a video on his page, the BBNaija winner sat in front of his car and urged netizens to let him breathe with a trending funny audio.

Netizens react to Whitemoney's video on Maybach comparison

Source: Instagram

The singer also begged people not to suffocate a poor man like him with the comparison.

He wrote:

whitemoney__:

"Make una no suffocate me...Edakun"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Whitemoney's video

While some people found the BBNaija star's video funny, others made fun of his Maybach version.

Read comments here:

tiannahsplacempire:

" pls oo let white money breathe."

worryless0101:

"Your own car no be Maybach na “MY BACK “"

redbutterflydude:

"This one na rich men discussion "

yallmeetchibarlotte:

"Which one be when I see people comparing my maybach with obo’s who compare am ? na so una dey lie "

234.ayo.ade:

"But Maybach na Maybach, you are a boss."

eric_gentle1:

"Your own no be Maybach, na Abacha e be "

_callmerossie:

"Even people wey no get tire dey follow call your car names. Abeg maybach nà maybach, all go soon be old model. Even today latest one don come out, you sef dey try no let anybody tell you otherwise."

olosuberry:

"Ur own na mayfront not Maybach "

osasrem:

"Let Whitemoney breef don’t suffocate himhe has that responsibilities."

manymorefurnitures:

"abeg make una leave our odogwu ooh."

chudy.fundz:

"Mr money atleast it’s a good thing to compare you Obo jare e no easy to to buy maybach❤️"

Video as Davido flies in brand new ‘tear-rubber’ limited edition Virgil Maybach

Popular Nigerian singer Davido's limited edition Virgil Abloh Maybach which cost him N394m, finally landed in Nigeria.

As opposed to shipping by sea, the singer took it up a notch and had the car delivered to him by air.

Davido shared details of his Maybach's arrival on his Instagram story channel, expressing excitement on finally seeing it.

Source: Legit.ng