Actress Regina Daniels is all excited as her two boys, Munir and Khalifa, clocked new ages on June 29, 2023

The proud mother shared cute pictures of her boys and shared how they have been God's blessings to her

Popular celebrities like Mercy Aigbe, Linda Osifo, among others, have stormed Regina's page to celebrate with her

It is a moment of celebration for actress Regina Daniels and billionaire Ned Nwoko as their two sons, Munir and Khalifa, turned new age on Thursday, June 29.

Regina, like every proud mother, couldn't contain her joy as she sweetly gushed about her sons, who she described as God's blessings to her.

Regina Daniels showers prayers on her sons. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Showering prayers on her boys, Regina wrote:

"I pray God guides and protect you both all the days of your beautiful life. Above all I pray for a bond between you too that can never be broken by anything or anyone in this world. You both shall be the true definition of ride or die, of come rain come sun, od my other half, of the yin to my yan no one said brother can’t be that. This and many I pray so help me lord ."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans celebrate Regina Daniels' sons

See some of the birthday messages below:

realmercyaigbe:

"Happy birthday my loves ."

lindaosifo:

"Happy birthday little Prince. Grow in Gods love.."

mimiorjiekweng

"Happiest birthday Kings ❤️."

aify_theresa:

"So cute happy birthday to cute boys."

sweezzy1:

"IDANS To be soon. Love and grow together forever my boys ❤️ I love you ."

chizzyalichi:

"Happy birthday to your cute sons ❤️❤️."

officiallrosie:

"Happy birthday kings and as your mum desires for you both, so shall it be unto you both, . Happy birthday darlings ❤️❤️."

maurine.thum1:

"Their daddy's photocopy, happy birthday to them."

Ned Nwoko shares Sallah's pics without Regina Daniels

Nigerian billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko joined other Muslims in celebrating this year's Eid, Legit.ng.

Ned shared a photo of his other wife, Laila Charani, a Moroccan and their five kids.

They looked like a happy family, and in his caption, Ned wished every family Eid Mubarak.

Source: Legit.ng