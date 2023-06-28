A lady who used to be plus-sized has transformed into a slay queen after hitting the gym and losing weight

Dikeledi Mokone posted her before and after photos on Twitter, and the post immediately went viral and got 793k views

Dikeledi said it took her one year of consistent work at the gym to get her new body which looks slim and beautiful

A plus-size lady decided to do something about her weight, so she hit the gym and worked on her body through strenuous exercises.

After one year of hitting the gym, the lady has posted her before and after photos, and she has gone viral on Twitter.

The lady achieved a slim shape after one year of hitting the gym. Photo credit: Twitter/@Dikeledi_Mokone.

Source: Twitter

The lady, identified as Dikeledi Mokone, said she decided to put herself under discomfort to change her physical looks.

Lady transforms into slay queen after loosing weight

In the first photo, her body looked chubby, but in the second photo, things had changed as she looked slim.

Despite the difficulty, she applied the discipline needed and the outcome stunned everyone on Twitter.

Dikeledi said:

"All I kept saying was I want to see what will happen if I don’t stop, the beauty is loving all the things I’ve been doing the past year. I learned how to swim. I became a better runner."

See her tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as plus-sized lady loses weight

@Funkemyfun said:

"This is absolutely inspiring… how long did the journey take?"

@BennyUmoren commented:

"Congrats. I did it and I know the discipline you put on to get this thing."

@PreciousMvulane said:

"Amazing. You are such inspiration. Thank you for sharing this."

@thapie_018 said:

"Looking amazing. I'm slacking on mine due to workload, but I'm not giving up."

Lady stunned people with her body transformation

