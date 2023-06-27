Queen Olu recently left many people stunned and amused after she shared a story of how she was robbed

The Atlanta-based lady narrated how a lady stole her installed wig off her head after feigning interest in where to buy it

The video, which has gone viral, left many people with hilarious questions about the incident

While it is advised to hold your purses close in seedy neighbourhoods, it appears adding wigs to the list is equally important.

One content creator, Queen Olu, recently shared a personal experience that has left internet users partly stunned and amused.

Queen Tolu installed the hair days before it was stolen Credit: @queen.olu

Source: TikTok

Taking to TikTok, Queen Olu, now sporting a small strip of frontal still glued to her head, shared how she stepped out with her friend to take photos.

A few minutes after they wrapped up, she recalls a woman pulling up in a car across the street and asking her where she got her hair done.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Queen Olu revealed she had the installation done by herself and proceeded to offer a link to where the hair could be bought, at the request of the lady.

However, after crossing over to where the lady parked, Queen Olu, who was standing by the passenger's side of the car, was asked by the lady to do a 360 movement so she could get a better view of the hair.

Queen Olu said when the woman asked to feel the texture of the hair, she didn't think anything of it.

"I guess this is where the red flags should have gone off in my head, but I didn;t think anything of it. I thought it was just a friendly interaction between two ladies," she recounts.

Queen Olu narrated that as she was still looking for the link to share with the lady, she felt her wig being ripped off her head. As she turned around, she saw the woman zooming off.

"At this point, I'm just confused because everything happened so fast. I touched my head and that's when I realised that my wig was no longer on my head. I was in so much shock to the point where my body was frozen and I couldn't even react."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react after lady's wig gets snatched off her head

the_fitness_farmer:

"Atlanta or Ajegunle even Ajegunle thieves will be shocked watching this … it puts them to shame."

black.teenah:

"They tried this once with me in the club but I was holding on to that wig for my dear life."

ifieminewton:

"This is so funny but why dem go do her that kind thing. They now remain small strand for her."

jenny.stores:

"People are getting too comfortable with strangers lol."

nuel_la_nigzx:

"She needed confirmation it was a wig before she snatched them off lol."

oreoooluwa:

"Lmao they've been doing that in South Africa."

sophia_la_reina:

"Lol we have reached an all time low."

sabigirlsfashion:

"Why them dey steal wigs for yankee ??"

___ewatomilola___:

"God abeg o! Make person no Comot my bone straight."

Lady pays salon for wig revamp, hairpiece returns missing bundles

A lady was left shocked after entrusting a salon with revamping her wig. While there are stories of hairstylists botching their client's wigs, this situation involves theft.

Identified on TikTok as @missjoyadamasun, she recently shared a video of the condition of her wig after dropping it at a salon for a revamp.

The wig appears to be missing several bundles in the video, making it lighter and scanty.

Source: Legit.ng