Skit maker Mr Macaroni recently shared a video from the 247th independence anniversary of the US, which took place in Lagos

Macaroni, who arrived at the event alongside Broda Shaggi, was seen in a video bonding with the likes of D'banj and Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare

The video has left many fans and followers of the talented skit maker gushing as many applauded him

Popular skit maker and content creator Mr Macaroni were among the prominent figures who attended the 247th independence anniversary of the United States, which took place at the US Consular Residence in Lagos on Wednesday, June 28.

In a video he shared on his page, Mr Macaroni arrived at the event alongside his colleague Broda Shaggi.

Mr Macaroni at the US 247th independence celebration. Credit: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed the moment he bonded with veteran singer D'banj while skit maker Taaooma was spotted in the background.

Macaroni was also seen with Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare, who were also in attendance.

Sharing the video, Macaroni added a caption that read:

"Happy Holidays Everyone Had a great time at the 247th Anniversary celebration of the Independence of the United States of America."

Watch the video below:

Fans gush as Mr Macaroni shares video from the US 247th anniversary celebration

See some of the comments below:

lekan_kingkong:

"❤️ Makaro-nla ."

sewingmachines_maomay:

"You doing well daddy wa."

bobonla1:

"Man of all seasons ❤️ Maca!! ."

neyo_p17

"I love you more with that @seyi_vibez song ✌️."

4everammie:

"Oh the bromannce ."

oga_amos_:

"Omo nice one legends, everyone will make it in Jesus name ❤️."

icekid_comedy1:

"We move forward to the world IDAN on you bro❤️❤️❤️."

officialprofessor1990:

"Daddy wa daddy wa daddy wa how many times I call u ooin you're doing well omoluabi ."

Source: Legit.ng